PTI leaders visit residence of deceased worker

MARDAN: More leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday visited the residence of the deceased party worker to offer condolence with the bereaved family.

Syed Ahmed Shah had died after falling from the Attock Bridge during the Azadi March.

PTI Senators Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Javed and former spokesman of Punjab government

Usman Saeed Basra visited the house of the deceased PTI worker Syed Ahmed Shah and offered

condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and Faisal Javed said that PTI paid homage to the workers who rendered sacrifices during the long march.

They added that the PTI workers had rendered sacrifices for a purpose, which they said was a demand of all Pakistanis.

They said the families of the deceased PTI workers would be given all possible help. They argued that the provincial government and the PTI’s central leadership had taken the responsibility for the welfare and better education of their children.