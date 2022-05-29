Firing at funeral prayer leaves six injured

MARDAN: Six people, including a man and his son, were injured in a firing incident during a funeral prayer at Fatima village in the limits of Jabbar Police Station, police sources said.
The sources said the funeral prayer of a woman, the daughter of one Faqir Saeed, was being offered when the accused Lutfur Rahman, Hayat Khan and Taj Mohammad allegedly opened fire on them.
It was learnt that the accused had enmity with the father of the deceased woman.
As a result, Faqir Saeed, his son Fayyaz and four others identified as Hamza, Humayun, Hamza and Jawad were injured. Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Mardan Medical Complex. The accused escaped from the spot after committing the crime. The police registered a case and started investigations.
