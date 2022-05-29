LG reps protest against water shortage in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives and people took to the streets on Saturday against the scarcity of water in the city and its suburbs.

“The Tehsil Municipal Administration has failed to launch any new water supply scheme for the last almost two decades and the underground water table has dropped significantly,” Neighbourhood Council Mohalla Khanbahadar chairman-elect Abdul Waheed told the protesters here.

The rally, which was taken out from Mohammad Khan Bahader, was culminated outside the press club after marching through various roads.

The protesters, who were holding banners and placards, raised slogans against the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

“There prevails severe water scarcity at the city and its suburbs in such scorching heat but local lawmakers and TMA are not taking any serious measures to address the issue,” Waheed said.

He said that the underground water table was also significantly dropped as those having hand pumps at their houses were also facing the water shortage.

“Most of the hand pumps and wells dug in the city and its suburbs have gone dry,” Waheed added.

The chairman-elect said that they had taken up the issue with the local lawmakers, TMA and other relevant departments but not to avail.