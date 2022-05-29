Flour prices go up in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The price of wheat flour soared to over Rs3,200 per 40 kg in the local markets as the Punjab government has yet to lift the ban on the transportation of the commodity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The price of a 20 kg flour bag has increased from Rs1,400 to Rs1,600 as the Punjab government has banned the transportation of wheat and flour to KP,” Mohammad Shehzad, a general store owner, told reporters on Saturday.
Shehzad said the flour prices would further increase as the government raised the prices of petroleum products. “We will face more increase in the prices of the daily use commodities,” he said.
A local Mohammad Ajmal asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take measures to control the inflation and spiraling prices of the essential commodities.
“The prices have already increased to a level which has affected the purchasing power of the people. The recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products would provide justification to the wholesalers and shopkeepers to increase prices of wheat flour and other essential commodities,” he said.
