Parents agree to vaccinate children

JAMRUD: Parents of more than 100 children, who had refused vaccination, agreed to vaccinate their children after negotiations with the authorities here on Saturday.

A seven-day anti-polio campaign continued in Khyber district for the sixth day on Saturday. In the light of the orders of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Haseeb-ur-Rehman along with Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Shakeel Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qayyum and Tehsil Chairman Alhaj Syed Nawab Afridi met parents who recently refused vaccination in Sur Kamar and Vermondo Mela areas. After successful negotiations, the parents agreed and their children were vaccinated. They also assured their support for the polio campaign in the future.