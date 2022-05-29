Patient pensioners

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s much-awaited address to the nation was telecast on Friday (May 27). We the retired employees, who are totally dependent on the EOBI’s meagre pension of Rs8,500, eagerly waited for the PM to announce an increase in EOBI pensions.

It was disappointing to find out that the PM made no such announcements. It seems that retired people are part of a forgotten community that fails to find any space in the priority list of leaders. But there should always be optimism over despair, so let’s hope that the PM will soon increase the rate of EOBI pensions.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi