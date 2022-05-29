Pakistan outplay Oman 5-2 in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Oman 5-2 to stay in the hunt for the fifth position in the Asia Cup Hockey tournament currently underway in Jakarta.

Pakistan scored thrice within four minutes near the end of the second quarter and at the start of the third to take the clear lead.

Rizwan Ali netted in the 30th and 32nd minutes on a penalty corner while Moin Shakil added another goal two minutes later. Earlier, Waheed Rana opened the account for Pakistan in the 19th minute with Ghazanfar Ali scoring two minutes later.

Oman were first to score in the 11th minute through Alfarazi. After Pakistan’ s assault, Almiani then made it 5-2 by scoring for Oman in the 44th minute.

Aseel Al-Maaini who scored for Oman, narrowing the lead to 2-5 but Pakistan played safe and defended well to ensure they stayed on the winning course in this match and bag the three points.

Hero Man of the Match was awarded to Mubashar Ali.

In the day’s other matches for the top four positions, India edged out Japan 2-1 while Korea and Malaysia played a 2-2 draw.