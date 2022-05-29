Lyon dominate Toulon to claim maiden title

MARSEILLE: New Zealanders Jordan Taufua and Charles Ngatai were at the heart of a tough-as-teak Lyon defence that helped the Top 14 team to its first European title with a comprehensive 30-12 victory over Toulon in the Challenge Cup final.
Lyon led 10-7 at half-time thanks to Baptiste Couilloud’s try converted by Leo Berdeu, who also bagged a penalty. Baptiste Serin crossed for Toulon’s try, Louis Carbonel hitting the extras.
Lyon turned the screw in the second-half, with a penalty try followed by a try for Pierre-Louis Barassi with Toulon’s Aymeric Luc in the sinbin.
Cheslin Kolbe crossed for a late consolation try, but by then Berdeu and Ngatai had each hit a penalty to condemn Toulon to a fourth Challenge Cup final defeat.
Taufua said his team had been “after a performance we could be proud of and I thought we did that tonight. “Championships are won on defence and the boys stepped up.”
