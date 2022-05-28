Kashmiri leader’s conviction condemned

MINGORA: The lawyers here on Friday stayed away from courts and observed complete boycott of judicial proceedings to condemn the life imprisonment awarded to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik by an India court recently.

At a meeting presided over by Mujahid Farooq Advocate, the lawyers extended sympathy with the Kashmiri leader and said that India could not quell the freedom movement of the Kashmiris through such tactics. Asking the government to raise this matter to the United Nations, they said that India was using brute force to subdue the Kashmiris but it would be unable to suppress the people of the occupied valley for long.