Kaira condemns ongoing Indian terrorism in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has strongly condemned the ongoing Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
He said, “Unarmed Kashmiri youth were being martyred in fake encounters and search operations. Kashmiri people were protesting against the Indian government for taking revenge on Yasin Malik.”
Kaira said that India cannot achieve its nefarious goals by punishing Yasin Malik. “The international community should stop Indian atrocities against humanity in occupied Kashmir,” he said, concluding that India couldn’t suppress Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.
