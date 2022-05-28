Hamza promises better health facilities in Punjab

LAHORE/SIALKOT: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday said that provision of better health facilities to each and every citizen of Punjab was one of the major duties of the provincial government and it was sincerely striving to improve the healthcare service delivery.

The chief minister stated this during his surprise visit to Government Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital in Sialkot. He said there was a room for further improvement in health sector and despite limited resources the provincial government was striving to facilitate the people.

The chief minister inspected Children Ward, inquired after patients and asked them about medical facilities being provided to them. He directed the hospital staff to provide all the best available medical facilities to the patients.

He vowed that it would be his top priority to make the hospitals in Punjab healing centres in a real sense for the benefit of the masses. The chief minister also visited under-construction flyover at Shahabpura Chowk. He expressed grave concern over the unnecessary delay of over three years in the completion of the project and termed it a victim of the inability and inefficiency of the previous government. He ordered the departments concerned to complete the flyover with quality of work. He hoped that an early accomplishment of the project would certainly improve the flow of traffic and reduce pressure on other roads. Expressing his displeasure over the poor state of sanitation and sewerage in Sialkot City, he said there was not a single department at federal and provincial level which had not been affected by the incompetence of the past rulers. He said most of the roads in Sialkot City, Pasroor road and Daska road were dilapidated as the previous government had paid a little or no heed to the betterment of those roads. He ordered the department concerned to take speedy measures for the roads repair. Earlier, the chief minister visited the family of a martyred constable Muhammad Javed in village Gujar Kalan, Tehsil Daska. Muhammad Javed died a few days back when a police van overturned near Attock.

Hamza Shehbaz saluted the deceased cop for offering his life in the line of the duty. He said the deceased man could not be brought back but the provincial government would always support his widow and children.

Talking to media, the chief minister said PTI’s long march was an open and blatant effort to inflict severe loss to the already dwindling national economy by causing unrest, anarchy and lawlessness in the country. He appreciated the police for effectively dealing the anti-social elements in order to maintain peace. Replying a question, he said that decision to increase the prices of petroleum products was made with a heavy heart and in the best interest of national economy. He said that the government would continue to provide subsidised flour to the people in Punjab and would also reduce the price of sugar. He said that soon after a new governor in Punjab and new provincial cabinet he would start his mission to serve the masses. He said that he would give a comprehensive package for development projects in Daska.