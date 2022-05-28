Rizwan hits 81 not out in T20 Blast debut match

HOVE: Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 81 not out in his debut match of the T20 Vitality Blast while representing Sussex County Cricket Club.

T20 Vitality Blast is England’s premium T20 tournament.

With the dazzling performance, Rizwan became the highest individual scorer among all the Pakistani batters who debuted in the T20VB tournament.

Rizwan opened the innings for Sussex and scored unbeaten 81 off 60 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes.

Previously, Pakistani batter Umar Akmal had scored an unbeaten 76 runs in his debut T20 Vitality Blast match while representing Leicestershire CCc in 2015.