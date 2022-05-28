Growing hatred

Christians in India are the victims of frequent violent attacks, which have increased dramatically ever since Hindu-nationalist Indian PM Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014.

Prayer meetings are often raided. Many rural Christians have been expelled from their villages and refused access to the village wells and pasturelands while others have been forced to convert to Hinduism. The Indian PM had promised a corruption-free country. But what do we see now? The answer is large-scale corruption and harassment.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India