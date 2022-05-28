Shanghai takes baby steps towards ending Covid-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI: Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its Covid-19 lockdown while Beijing was investigating cases where its strict curbs were affecting other medical treatments as China continues its uneven exit from restrictions. The financial hub and the capital have been hot spots, with a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest a coronavirus spike in Shanghai and tight movement restrictions to quell a small but stubborn outbreak in Beijing.

Elsewhere, some border areas in the northeastern province of Jilin reported transmissions of the virus with an unclear source. Jilin borders Russia and North Korea, which has imposed a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The curbs have battered the world’s second-biggest economy even as most countries have been seeking to return to something like normal. Many Chinese, from the urban youth to low-skilled rural migrant workers, have complained about lost income, difficulty sourcing food and mental stress.

China’s economy is staggering back to its feet but data shows only a grinding and partial recovery, with businesses from retailers to chipmakers warning of slow sales as domestic consumers slam the brakes on spending.

Electricity consumption by Shanghai’s large industrial enterprises rose steadily in the first three weeks of May to 83 per cent of 2021 levels, Ruan Qiantu, head of the city’s branch of China’s State Grid, told reporters.

The utility will work to avoid outages as demand recovers and the summer consumption peak approaches, Ruan said. “We are actively responding to the demands of enterprises.”

As Shanghai, China’s most populous city, aims to essentially end its lockdown from Wednesday, the authorities have been allowing more people out of their homes and more businesses to reopen over the past week. But most residents remain confined to their compounds and most shops can only do deliveries.

The district of Pudong, home to the Port of Shanghai, the city’s largest airport and its main finance centre, reopened 115 bus routes on Friday. Shanghai is slowly expanding public transport after reopening four of its 20 subway lines and more than 250 bus routes on Sunday.

More than 30 parks had reopened as of Thursday, with visitor numbers capped below 50 per cent of their maximum capacity, the Shanghai Daily reported. By Tuesday, 70 more parks will reopen. China hopes that a new approach of relentless, blanket testing might help other cities avoid more damaging, Shanghai-like measures by detecting outbreaks early.

Some 28 cities were conducting mass testing on May 26, up from 23 on May 17, Huatai Securities estimated. Shanghai’s latest daily Covid-19 caseload was below 300, with no cases outside quarantined areas, as has been the case for most of the past two weeks. Beijing reported 29 daily cases, down from 45 the day before.

Jilin’s daily tally for the past five days has been in single digits. Close to 90 per cent of China’s population was vaccinated, but the rate falls to 82.4 per cent for those aged 60 and over, health officials said on Friday.