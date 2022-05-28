 
Saturday May 28, 2022
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank

By AFP
May 28, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli troops on Friday near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot in the back and neck and died in hospital, a ministry statement said. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.

