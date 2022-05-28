Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli troops on Friday near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot in the back and neck and died in hospital, a ministry statement said. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.
MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was expelling five employees from Croatia’s embassy in Moscow, following a similar...
LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese women’s activist Amira Osman Hamed has won a Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights...
BANGUI, Central African Republic: Lawmakers in the Central African Republic on Friday voted to abolish the death...
SEOUL: North Korea says its Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control, with state media reporting falling...
REYKJAVIK: Is your out-of-office reply not enough for you to let go of the reins? Icelandic horses can now reply to...
