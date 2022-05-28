Drug charges dropped against Shah Rukh Khan’s son

NEW DELHI: India’s anti-drug agency has dropped charges against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a drugs case. Aryan Khan, 24, was arrested in October 2021 for allegedly doing recreational drugs at a party.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had charged him under laws “related to possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances.” On Friday, the NCB cleared him in the case, saying “no drugs had been found on Aryan Khan”. A charge sheet filed in court by the agency on Friday named 14 accused in the case but left out six others, including Aryan Khan, “due to lack of evidence.”