Drug charges dropped against Shah Rukh Khan’s son

NEW DELHI: India’s anti-drug agency has dropped charges against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a drugs case. Aryan Khan, 24, was arrested in October 2021 for allegedly doing recreational drugs at a party.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had charged him under laws “related to possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances.” On Friday, the NCB cleared him in the case, saying “no drugs had been found on Aryan Khan”. A charge sheet filed in court by the agency on Friday named 14 accused in the case but left out six others, including Aryan Khan, “due to lack of evidence.”
MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was expelling five employees from Croatia’s embassy in Moscow, following a similar...
LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese women’s activist Amira Osman Hamed has won a Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights...
BANGUI, Central African Republic: Lawmakers in the Central African Republic on Friday voted to abolish the death...
SEOUL: North Korea says its Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control, with state media reporting falling...
REYKJAVIK: Is your out-of-office reply not enough for you to let go of the reins? Icelandic horses can now reply to...
Comments