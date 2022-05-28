Seven Indian troops killed in accident near disputed border

HELD SRI NAGAR: At least seven Indian soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in the remote Ladakh region, close to the country’s disputed border with China, police said on Friday.
The world’s two most populous nations redirected tens of thousands of additional troops into the high-altitude Himalayan region after a deadly hand-to-hand battle in June 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead. “Seven soldiers killed, 19 injured in the remote Nubra area,” a senior police officer in Ladakh told AFP.
