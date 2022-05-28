2.9mn Ukrainian refugees move on from border states: UN

GENEVA: The United Nations said on Friday that, of the more than 6.6 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries, 2.9 million have moved on to other European nations.

Majority women and children, have poured across Ukraine’s borders since the Russian invasion. The figure from UNHCR gives a picture of how many have stayed in the first country they entered and how many have headed on elsewhere triggered by the war spreads across Europe.