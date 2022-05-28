PBC proposes targeted fuel subsidy, short work week

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC), economic advisory group, on Friday proposed the government to introduce a targeted fuel subsidy programme for lower-income segments.

“It would be appropriate to accompany the phasing out of general fuel subsidy with introduction of targeted subsidy for the most deserving,” PBC said in a tweet.

“That would limit any political fallout. Important that there are no U-terms from strengthening the solvency of the country.”

The government increased fuel prices by 20 percent so that it can resume receiving aid from a $6 billion package signed with the International Monetary Fund in 2019.

The price hike has been the main issue between Pakistan and the IMF as part of an agreement to withdraw subsidies in oil and power sectors to reduce the fiscal deficit before the annual budget is presented next month.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had given the subsidy in his last days in power to cool down public sentiments in the face of double-digit inflation, a move the IMF said deviated from the terms of the 2019 deal.

The withdrawal fuel subsidy is the first step towards convincing the IMF to release the seventh tranche of $1 billion.

In a separate tweet, PBC lauded the government’s decision to increase prices of petroleum products.

“The decision to partially withdraw the general subsidy on fuel is belated but a step in the right direction to stem the pressure on the twin accounts” PBC said. The PBC also proposed a reduction in the working week to save the country’s vital foreign exchange reserves.

“What about a conservation drive? Reduced work week… one day/week saves $167 million/month with no political fallout.”

Official estimates have suggested that the government could save up to 900MW electricity if Saturday was restored as weekly off. It is assessed that loadshedding could be reduced by one and a half hours in a day.