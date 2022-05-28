Secondary market treasury, PIB yields fall on 63-day OMO

KARACHI: Yields on treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds declined on Friday after the State Bank of Pakistan conducted a 63-day open market operation (OMO) to bring stability in the secondary market rates, analysts said.

After a gap of almost 4.5 months, the SBP injected liquidity into the money market for a long period through OMO. The SBP provided banks with a total liquidity of Rs3.22 trillion against an offered amount of Rs3.26 trillion; Rs1.4 trillion accepted for seven days at 13.84 percent, while remaining Rs1.8 trillion at 13.78 percent for 63-days.

“The secondary market yields have started showing a downward trend after the SBP’s latest OMO and the announcement of an increase in petrol prices,” said brokerage Topline Securities said in a note.

“As per our channel checks, yields on shorter tenure instruments six-month and 12-month T-Bills are down by 20-40 bps (basis points) to around 14.4 percent from a recent high of 15.1 percent on May 16, 2022,” it added.

Yields especially in the shorter tenure were on a rising trajectory due to delay in the IMF programme, huge subsidy on petrol and diesel, and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The SBP in its latest monetary policy noted that since the last meeting held in April, money market yields had risen significantly which were supposed to be aligned with the policy rate.

However, following the rate hike of 150 bps in May policy, the SBP expected rates to normalise in the secondary market.

It also mentioned in the post monetary policy analyst meeting that in case secondary market yields didn’t normalise then SBP could use other monetary policy tools such as OMOs and outright purchases to address any anomaly.

“We saw yields of longer tenor bonds declining in the secondary market post monetary policy statement across almost the tenors with three-year, five-year, and 10-year down 0.31 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively,” said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at brokerage Arif Habib Limited.

“Going forward, we expect yields to further come down in the following week with the recent injections from the SBP.”

“In addition, another reason for SBP’s injection could be to boost banks’ participation in the upcoming auctions, with the next T-Bill auction due on 1st June while Fixed PIB auction scheduled for June 22,” She added.

OMO is a tool used by a central bank to inject or mop-up funds, based on the liquidity requirements, from the banking system via the purchase or sale of eligible securities.

Operationally, in case of OMO (Injections), SBP lends funds to banks against eligible collateral to address liquidity shortage in the system.