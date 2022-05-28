Oil importers press govt to fix trade credit issues

KARACHI: Cash-strapped oil sector has moved the government to help resolve the issue of foreign banks' reluctance to offer trade credit, which is slowing down the petroleum imports at a time when the country needs them the most.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in a letter warned the federal secretaries of energy and finance about the financial challenges threatening the country's oil supply.

Meanwhile, talking to The News, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said this issue would also be resolved amicably. However, he did not elaborate on when and how the government would do that. The international banks are reluctant to confirm the LCs because the cost of insurance cover to shipments has increased from Rs14 billion to Rs16 billion owing to rupee depreciation against the greenback, according to sources. The OCAC said the country's fuel supply was severely threatened by limited credit facilities, high inflation and interest rates, and increasing rupee-dollar parity.

“This tough financial predicament has left the oil industry extremely vulnerable and fragile thereby may result in breakdown of the supply chain,” the oil body said in the letter.

The OCAC suggested immediate remedial measures to be taken across two targeted areas of concern.

“First is the reluctance of international banks to confirm LCs (Letter of Credits) for oil imports and second is timely PDCs (price differential claims) remittance.”

Oil body added that both these issues impact both the refiners as well as the marketing companies and downstream sector wanted immediate intervention from the government to avert the impending supply disruption.

The OCAC has sought an urgent meeting of the oil industry with the finance minister.

Foreign banks have stopped offering trade credit for oil imports to Pakistan refineries, and some suppliers are seeking payment upfront to avoid potential problems resulting from political standoffs in the country. They said politically-tense Pakistan is likely to face fuel shortages in days to come as international banks have refused to confirm letter of credits (LCs) for oil import orders citing “high country risk” alert.

For the import of crude oil from the global market, LCs are opened by the local banks. However international banks confirm the LCs of local partners to provide guarantee to the exporter. Under the guarantee, if a Pakistani bank defaults on a payment to an exporter, its international counterpart pays the amount. The issue of PDC is also hampering the cash flow and industry is complaining about the delay in the payment of PDC. According to the working of the industry, the amount of PDCs so far during the current month comes to Rs95.6 billion by May 26 and now the amount would drop to some extent as the government withdrew the subsidy on diesel and petrol partially for the remaining five days by increasing the prices on Thursday night.