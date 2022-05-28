Weekly inflation jumps 17pc YoY, eases 0.26pc WoW

KARACHI: Weekly inflation jumped to a six week high of 17 percent year-on-year, despite a fall of 0.26 percent on week-on-week basis spurred by drop in wheat prices during the seven-day period ended May 26.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data issued on Friday showed year-on-year increase in prices of onions (184.91 percent), tomatoes (180.60 percent), LPG (92.33 percent), garlic (81.67 percent), mustard oil (66.66 percent), pulse masoor (64.36 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (61.21 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (60.65 percent) and 2.5kg (60.21 percent), washing soap (42.28 percent), petrol (37.42 percent) and diesel (29.63 percent).

Topline Securities said, “SPI (sensitive price indicator) increased by 17 percent YoY highest after 6-weeks.”

Last high of 17.87 percent in SPI was recorded during the week ended April 7, 2022.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Analyst Fahad Rauf’s short note said SPI fell mainly due to sharp decrease in wheat prices, but this decline was diluted by the rising prices of dairy products (milk and eggs).

“With increase of Rs30/litre, the government has partially removed energy subsidies. Going forward, the inflation trajectory will depend on further steps of government on energy subsidies, next FY budget and commodity prices,” the note read.

“Based on current numbers, we expect CPI (consumer price index) to come in at 14.3 percent in May 2022,” it added.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 percent), electricity (8.3627 percent), wheat flour (6.1372 percent), sugar (5.1148 percent), firewood (5.0183 percent), long cloth (4.2221 percent), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 percent).

Of these commodities, YoY price of milk, an essential in all households went up by Rs15.63/litre from Rs108.6 to stand at Rs124.23/litre; wheat flour rose by Rs105.8 from Rs1,144.7 to stand at Rs1,250.5/20kg; and vegetable ghee spiked by Rs183.84 from Rs303.12 to stand at Rs486.96/1kg.

On the other hand, electricity price went down to Rs5.28/unit; however, with the IMF demanding to remove subsidies, the rates would go up soon.

PBS computes SPI inflation on a weekly basis to gauge the price movement of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 27 items increased, 5 items decreased, whereas prices of 19 items remained unchanged.

For the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175; WoW SPI decreased 0.38, 0.44, 0.40, 0.35, and 0.15 percent, respectively.

SPI was recorded at 174.62 points against 175.08 points registered previously.

On WoW basis, decrease was recorded in the prices of wheat flour (12.25 percent), chilli powder (6.48 percent), chicken (4.41 percent), garlic (2.99 percent), and LPG (0.43 percent). The joint impact was a decline of 1 percent in the overall SPI for the combined group.

On Thursday, Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail announced via Twitter that the “Government has decided to increase the prices of petrol, high speed diesel, kerosene oil and light diesel oil by Rs30 per litre from Friday May 27, 2022. New prices will go into effect at midnight. The new price of petrol will be Rs179.86 & diesel will be Rs174.15 per litre.”

This major change in rates would be reflected in the upcoming week. In the SPI basket, petrol weightage stands at 6.7 percent, while HSD stands at 0.087 percent for the combined group.