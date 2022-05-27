Environmentalists shocked over burning of trees in Blue Area

Islamabad : Showing grave concerns over the torching of trees and green belts the environmentalists have demanded of the government to implement laws that have been introduced to protect the natural environment in the green capital.

According to the details, at least three video footages and various photographs have been posted on social media in which the faces of many participants of the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are quite visible who are allegedly involved in burning trees for specific purposes.

The environmentalists said that the torching of trees during the protest march has never ever happened in the political history of Islamabad. This act has really shocked the residents who love this green capital and enjoy its natural environment. The video footages and pictures are available and the relevant authorities can initiate action against those who burnt down trees in the green belt of the Blue Area. If the government hesitates due to political pressure then it will give the wrong message to the general public.

It is pertinent to mention here that the environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been making efforts to preserve and increase green cover in the federal capital. It has recently developed fabulous green belts at different locations after working hard for the last many months.

The green belt in the Blue Area is also one of the beautiful locations that enhance the beauty of the green capital that is already under threat due to increasing housing projects by the private builders. The protesters also burnt trees that were recently planted by the civic agency along the Srinagar Highway.

Whenever any protest rally or public meeting is held in the capital city the damage to green belts is always a common practice despite the fact that growing plants and flowers is a natural process and cannot be replaced by any other artificial technique.