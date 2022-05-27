 
Friday May 27, 2022
Islamabad

AIOU reschedules postponed exams

By APP
May 27, 2022

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) had postponed the final examination of BA (Associate Degree), BS and B.Ed (ODL) programmes scheduled on May 25, due to the Law and Order situation in the country.

According to the controller examination, exams postponed on 25th May will now be conducted on 23rd June.

