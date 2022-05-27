Nadra office opened in Shinkiari

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf has inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority’s office in Shinkiari on Thursday.

“There remains a massive rush at the NADRA’s offices established across the district and to pass on a relief to people this office is inaugurated here,” he told the inaugural ceremony.

He said that people of Shinkiari and its adjoining localities were demanding the office of NADRA for the last many years and as the PML-N government came into power, he got approval for that facility.

Sardar Yousaf said that the people had met with the local lawmakers of PTI seeking the establishment of the NADRA’s facility in Shinkiari but to no avail.

The former parliamentary secretary and MNA Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, tehsil chairman-elect Mansehra Sheikh Shafee, Tehsil nazim-elect Baffa-Pakhal Sardar Shah Khan and PML-N district president Zafar Mahmood were also present on the occasion.