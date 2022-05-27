Official visits site for rescue academy

BARA: Director General Rescue 1122 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmed visited Khyber district to inspect a site for the establishment of the rescue academy in Shahkas area in Bara tehsil on Thursday.

Director Operations Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan and District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor and others were present on the occasion.

District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor received the DG and briefed him on the progress of Rescue 1122 Academy in Khyber district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khatir Ahmad said the provision of Rescue 1122 services to the recently merged districts is an important achievement of the provincial government.