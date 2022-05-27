Bagh-e-Amn Mela concludes in Tirah valley

PESHAWAR: Three-day Bagh Amn Mela-2022 concluded in Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district.

District administration, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps-North jointly organised the event from May 23 to 25.

Bike riders of the Pakistan Army’s Military Police demonstrated their skills while Khattak dance and other regional dances were also performed at the

festival.

Cadet College Warsak students also showed skills of gymnastics while other events included paragliding, power gliding by Pakistan Army Physical Training School Abbottabad and free fall jump by Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group.

A large number of people from other tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including senior civil and military officials, tribal elders, area residents, and children attended the Bagh Aman Mela.

Other events of the festival included cricket, volleyball, equestrian, tug-of-war and other local games.