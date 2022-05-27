Three kids die, 25 injured as school vehicle falls into ravine

ABBOTTABAD: Three students were killed and 25 others injured when a school vehicle fell into a ravine here on Thursday, local and official sources said.

The sources said a Shehzore truck was taking back students from a private school - The Knowledge School — when the vehicle allegedly fell into a deep gorge after its brakes failed.

The incident happened at Pind Kargo Khan village of the Sherwan tehsil of the Abbottabad district.

The local villagers rushed to the site and launched the rescue efforts before the arrival of cops and Rescue 1122 staff there.

The injured kids were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital but three of them succumbed to their injuries while they were being transported to the health facility.

The school children who lost lives in the mishap were identified as Areeba,7, daughter of Waseem, Fatima, 8, daughter of Maqsood, and Akhtar Bibi, 12, daughter of Tariq Umar.

The injured kids included Waqas, Tashfeen, Masood, Hamza, Tanzeela, Siddique, Saad, Basharat, Hareer Fatima, Hoorain, Arshad, Ahsan, Areeb, Ahmad, Rimsha, Zohaib, Aishba, Naveed, Anam, Danyal, Muqaddas, Anaya, Kainat, Hafsa and Danyal.

Six of the injured students - four boys and two girls — were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital. Two of them were stated to be in serious condition.