3 unregistered factories sealed

PESHAWAR: District administration Mardan has sealed three factories for lack of registration and certificate of quality control authority on Thursday.
On directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Habibullah Arif, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Adeel Ahmad Sattar inspected food items manufacturing units in Par Hoti, Mardan. He checked cleanliness, expired and adulteration in food items.
He directed the owners of factories for adherence to the principles of hygienic conditions with immediate effect and also directed them for obtaining quality control certificates from the concerned agencies.
PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar here on Thursday underlined the importance of girls’ education and an end to...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Mohammad...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority has activated the Community River Rangers to keep the tourists away from...
PESHAWAR: District Health Officer Swat, Dr Salim Khan Thursday said that the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive was...
BARA: Director General Rescue 1122 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmed visited Khyber district to inspect a site for...
NOWSHERA: Three armed robbers deprived two persons of cash in broad daylight on the Grand Trunk Road on...
Comments