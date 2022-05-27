Aikman rues missing World Cup qualification

ISLAMABAD: Missing out on the World Cup 2023 is a big blow to Pakistan hockey, admitted by the team head coach Siegfried Aikman who now eyes Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Nations Cup as an opportunity to regroup and show the progress to the world.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Jakarta following Pakistan’s loss against Japan and the team’s exit from Asia and World Cup, Siegfried said the team came so close to win, but it was the luck that eluded them in the end. “We came so close to at least playing a draw or even going on a win. We should have won against Japan easily. The way we played and pinned down Japan during the last 15 minutes was rarely seen in Pakistan hockey in the recent past. We have created so many opportunities.”

Aikman said that two of their goals were disallowed. “I think it was our players’ fault not to see who was coming on the field and who was going out of the field. Usually, each player is supposed to touch the other while going out or coming on the field. The second goal should have been allowed. We could easily have won the match and a place in the Asia Cup semis.”

He however blamed players’ inexperience as the reason for repeated misses. “What we lacked is an experience of playing quality matches. Pakistan team have not played high-quality matches in the recent past which turned out to be a big drawback,” he said.

The coach said: “I am just at the helm of affairs for the last five months only. You need a year of a quality run to help your team improve. A ticket to World Cup would have made us more formidable. Yet, I have not lost hope and am confident. You would see a better and more aggressive Pakistan hockey team with each passing event.”