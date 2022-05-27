After having watched the mobs let loose by Imran Khan to burn the entire country down so that he could return to power as soon as possible, I am compelled to accuse the federal and provincial governments of failing to safeguard the lives and property of ordinary people as laid down in the constitution. I accuse Imran Khan of letting his mobs loose on this country in his greed and lust for power
I accuse the government and senior police officers for not providing body armour, helmets, gas masks, etc, to the policemen deployed to tackle these miscreants.
Brig (r) Sher Khan
Rawalpindi
