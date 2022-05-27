 
I accuse

May 27, 2022

After having watched the mobs let loose by Imran Khan to burn the entire country down so that he could return to power as soon as possible, I am compelled to accuse the federal and provincial governments of failing to safeguard the lives and property of ordinary people as laid down in the constitution. I accuse Imran Khan of letting his mobs loose on this country in his greed and lust for power

I accuse the government and senior police officers for not providing body armour, helmets, gas masks, etc, to the policemen deployed to tackle these miscreants.

Brig (r) Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

