UK taxes oil giants to help tackle inflation fallout

London: Britain´s finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday unveiled a 25 percent windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits, alongside a 15 billion pound ($18.9 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills.

The government package of £15 billion will be funded in part by an exceptional levy on soaring profits enjoyed by the likes of BP and Shell that have benefited massively from surging oil and gas prices.

The windfall tax marked a U-turn for embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who previously insisted such a

move would hinder efforts by oil majors to invest in greener energy.

But Sunak told parliament on Thursday: "It is possible to both tax extraordinary profits fairly and incentivise investment."

The Chancellor of the Exchequer acted after British annual inflation surged to a 40-year high on rocketing energy costs, squeezing household budgets.

"We need to make sure that for those (for) whom the struggle is too hard and for whom the risks are too great they are supported," Sunak added.

"This government will not sit idly by while there is a risk that some in our country might be set so far back they might never recover. This is simply unacceptable and we will never allow that to happen."

One in five Britons are struggling or unable to make ends meet, pollsters YouGov said Thursday.

Countries around the world are experiencing decades-high inflation as the Ukraine conflict pushes up energy and food prices, in turn forcing the Bank of England and other central banks to hike interest rates.

Sunak said the new energy tax would be charged on the profits of oil and gas companies at a rate of 25 percent.

"It will be temporary and when oil and gas prices return to historically more normal levels the levy will be phased out."

The tax would raise about £5 billion of revenue over the next year, according to the Treasury.

The money, plus a further £10 billion, will fund support payments helping especially the poorest.

However, all households will benefit from a £400 payment to cushion energy bills that are set to rocket further in the autumn.

Offsetting the windfall levy, meanwhile, would be a near doubling of investment tax relief for oil and gas firms.

"The more a company invests, the less tax they will pay," Sunak told MPs.

His address came one day after Johnson promised to "move on" from a critical report about his leadership that allowed lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

Johnson and Sunak were fined by police over a breach of the laws they set for the public, causing widespread outrage.

Downing Street´s chief of staff Steve Barclay has

dismissed suggestions Thursday´s cost-of-living announcement was timed to deflect attention from the "Partygate" scandal.

The main opposition Labour party, which had repeatedly called for a windfall tax on energy giants, blasted the government over the delayed move.

While welcoming the levy, Labour finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves demanded to know why the Conservative government had taken "so long".

She added: "This government´s dither and delay has cost our country dearly."

The share prices of oil majors BP and Shell were each up almost one percent following the announcement.

"Investors shrugged off" the news "given that it is expected to be a short-lived hit", said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.