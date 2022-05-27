One killed, three injured as false ceiling of five-star hotel collapses in Karachi





KARACHI: One person was killed and three others were injured after part of a false ceiling of a five-star hotel in Karachi collapsed on them on Thursday night.

The tragic incident took place at the hotel located near the PIDC in Karachi, following which rescue teams from different welfare organisations reached the the site and participated in the rescue work.

According to initial reports, four people were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, where the doctors pronounced one of them dead. The injured also included two women.

The deceased was later identified as 52-year-old Raees Ahmed, son of Bundo Khan, while the injured included Shah Faraz, Nafisa and Nargis. According to the JPMC head, Dr Shahid Rasool, one person was killed and two women and a man were injured after the false ceiling of a hotel’s lobby collapsed, while one of the injured was in critical condition.

The incident caused panic and fear among the people present on the site and the hotel management immediately enhanced the security of the hotel.

Police, while quoting the initial investigation, ruled out the possibility of any criminal act behind the incident and said that apparently, the false ceiling collapsed due to the water pipe leakage.

Police said the deceased’s CNIC bears an address of Hyderabad, while apparently, the injured woman, identified as Nafisa, was his wife. Police and Rangers also reached the hotel to assist the rescuers. According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Rangers personnel were busy assisting the rescue workers. They also blamed the incident on the false ceiling collapse of the hotel, saying further investigation was underway.