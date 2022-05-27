Experts had asked for end to oil subsidy to arrest inflation

ISLAMABAD: Leading economists and businesspersons have already said revoking subsidies on petroleum products is inevitable to arrest the growing inflation.
In a Geo News programme a few days back, industrialist Arif Habib, economists Dr Akbar Zaidi, Yusuf Nazar, Muhammad Suhail, Dr Khaqan Najeeb and Abid Suleri had dismissed the government’s decision of not increasing the prices as wrong.
Arif Habib was of the opinion that regardless of the IMF pressure, the decision was wrong for government's own finances. He had said: “The government may take decision on (reducing) its taxes and levies but the burden, though minimum, must be passed on to people.”
Dr Akbar Zaidi had also rejected the government’s decision by saying 'it is a political decision.’ Yusuf Nazar had said the decision was wrong politically as well economically as ‘inflation as a result of not raising fuel prices would be greater as the rupee woulddepreciate further against dollar.’ Muhammad Suhail had said: "The decisions of maintaining the subsidy and reducing the fuel prices were wrong. The government should have decided about abolishing the subsidy on April 15 while going for the targeted subsidy," Khaqan Najeeb had said. Most of the experts had also dismissed the bankruptcy threat. Abid Suleri had also termed withdrawal of fuel subsidy vital to check inflation.
MARDAN: Anti-car lifting cell of the district police have recovered seven vehicles, which had been lifted from...
KARACHI: The chief of a growers and exporters association has said Pakistan's mango production is expected to decline...
SRINAGAR: Police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir arrested at least 10 people during overnight raids...
for slain cop’s familyLAHORE: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, on behalf of the PPP chairman,...
NEW DELHI: For nearly three centuries, Muslims and Hindus in India’s northern Varanasi city have prayed in a mosque...
Police, while quoting the initial investigation, ruled out the possibility of any criminal act behind the incident
Comments