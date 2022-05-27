Experts had asked for end to oil subsidy to arrest inflation

ISLAMABAD: Leading economists and businesspersons have already said revoking subsidies on petroleum products is inevitable to arrest the growing inflation.

In a Geo News programme a few days back, industrialist Arif Habib, economists Dr Akbar Zaidi, Yusuf Nazar, Muhammad Suhail, Dr Khaqan Najeeb and Abid Suleri had dismissed the government’s decision of not increasing the prices as wrong.

Arif Habib was of the opinion that regardless of the IMF pressure, the decision was wrong for government's own finances. He had said: “The government may take decision on (reducing) its taxes and levies but the burden, though minimum, must be passed on to people.”

Dr Akbar Zaidi had also rejected the government’s decision by saying 'it is a political decision.’ Yusuf Nazar had said the decision was wrong politically as well economically as ‘inflation as a result of not raising fuel prices would be greater as the rupee woulddepreciate further against dollar.’ Muhammad Suhail had said: "The decisions of maintaining the subsidy and reducing the fuel prices were wrong. The government should have decided about abolishing the subsidy on April 15 while going for the targeted subsidy," Khaqan Najeeb had said. Most of the experts had also dismissed the bankruptcy threat. Abid Suleri had also termed withdrawal of fuel subsidy vital to check inflation.