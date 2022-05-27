Suri advises Imran: ‘Please give Islamic touch to your speech’

ISLAMABAD: In what turned out to be an unexpected scene during the speech of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday at the Long March, former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri was seen and heard asking the party chief to give an Islamic touch to his speech.

Later, the brief episode went viral on social media, showing Imran Khan mulling over the advice of Suri and pausing for a while. Then, he said: “I am a true lover of the Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) and I am a follower of the Prophet (Peace be Upon Him)."