Rana Sana dares Imran: Bring six lakh people, I’ll support your demands

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to bring six lakh people to federal capital after six days, and he would support his demands. Talking to the media here, he said, “Imran Khan used resources of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, but still there were only six to seven thousand people with him.”

He said if they accepted their demands, then the PTI would ask to change Chief of Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. “There is no guarantee of Imran Khan. They do not have any democratic agenda. He wants riots in the country,” he alleged.

Rana Sanaullah said he was not in any backdoor contacts with the PTI. “If we had not stopped them, then there were no people with them. The government allies will take final decision. Protestors damaged metro station and other government assets. That was the only remedy which we did to them,” he added.

The interior minister said that if they would come again, they would be treated in the same manner. “If they guarantee us about peaceful protest, then they will be allowed to come,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah, while paying tribute to the personnel of Rangers and Islamabad Police for ensuring protection to lives and properties, said people completely rejected the riot and seditious group. Imran Khan entered the city after getting permission from the Supreme Court to hold a public gathering at a designated place. The minister said Imran Khan violated the court orders under which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was granted permission to organise a public meeting at the designated place.

Refuting the baseless propaganda, he clarified that police did not fire a single rubber bullet. Eighteen personnel of Rangers and police sustained serious injuries while ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizen, he added.