11 babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

TIVAOUANE, Senegal: 11 newborn babies have perished in a hospital fire blamed on an electrical short circuit in Senegal’s western city of Tivaouane, authorities said on Thursday.
President Macky Sall announced the tragedy on Twitter before declaring three days of national mourning. "I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital," Sall wrote after the fire late on Wednesday.
