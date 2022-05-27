‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta dies

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died in the Dominican Republic, the country’s cinema authority said on Thursday. He was 67. Liotta, whose blistering turn as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s crime masterpiece won universal admiration, was shooting a new film in the country when he died, a spokeswoman for the Dominican Republic’s General Direction of Cinema said.