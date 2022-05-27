 
Friday May 27, 2022
Spain limits air conditioning to save energy

By AFP
May 27, 2022

MADRID: Air conditioning in public buildings in Spain must be turned down in the summer under new rules published on Thursday as part of measures to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy. Office air conditioning should be set no lower than 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) during the warmest months of the year, according to a government decree on energy efficiency.

