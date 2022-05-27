 
close
Friday May 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

BBC to axe 1,000 jobs in digital transformation

By AFP
May 27, 2022

LONDON: The BBC is to axe 1,000 jobs and scrap some broadcast channels in traditional form as it prioritises digital and copes with a funding freeze, the British public service broadcaster said on Thursday.

Aiming to "build a digital-first public service media organisation", the BBC said it would "change in step with the modern world, giving audiences the content they want... in the ways they want it". The network will create a single 24-hour television news channel serving the UK and abroad, absorbing BBC World.

Comments