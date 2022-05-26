Hot weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot weather was reported in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most areas while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at few places in Kashmir. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury dropped to 46°C while in Lahore, it was 31.8°C and minimum was 21.2°C
