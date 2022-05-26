Whole wheat flour price surges to record Rs93 per kg

LAHORE:The price of whole wheat flour surged to a record level of Rs93 per kg following surge in grain prices. The owners of wheat grinding mill, commonly known as Chakki, on Wednesday, raised price of whole wheat flour by Rs3/kg to Rs93 after price of wheat jumped to Rs2,700 per 40kg against official price of Rs2,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, the price of 80kg sack of fine flour, which is used for Naan and Khamiri Roti, has increased by Rs400 to Rs6,200.
