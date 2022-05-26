Beijing health chief sacked as city battles virus outbreak

BEIJING: Beijing has sacked its top health official, state media reported on Wednesday, as the Chinese capital battles a surge in Covid-19 infections despite the country’s strict zero-tolerance policy.

The city has reported hundreds of cases in recent weeks in an Omicron-variant-fuelled outbreak -- its largest since the start of the pandemic. Millions have been ordered to work from home with the vast majority of bus and subway services suspended, while thousands of people were relocated to quarantine hotels after a handful of infections were detected in their residential compounds. Yu Luming has been removed from his position, the official Xinhua news agency reported.