Thursday May 26, 2022
World

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank

By AFP
May 26, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in clashes that erupted during a Jewish pilgrimage to the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry identified the youngster as Ghaith Yamin, 16, who died of a head wound "after being shot by Israeli forces" during clashes near Joseph’s Tomb, outside the northern city of Nablus.

