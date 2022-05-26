Tough days

Even though the PTI has the right to protest, putting pressure on the nascent coalition government is unjustified. The rights of the country’s poor were completely destroyed during the tenure of the PTI. High inflation created financial difficulties for the lower class. The political party now wants to cause unrest in the country. These marches and sit-ins will put a big dent on the already fragile economy.
The present coalition government has assumed power in difficult conditions. The PTI must be stopped from creating chaos so that the present government may get some time to fix the mess created by the previous government.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
