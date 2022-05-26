Double whammy hit oil sector eyes govt hand-holding

KARACHI: Country's oil sector has been hit by double whammy of first buying petroleum products at higher prices and then selling them at lower rates by absorbing the difference through a government-funded subsidy, which has choked the industry’s cash-flows dangerously.

As the budget is nearing and the sector is faced with liquidity problems because of delayed price differential claim (PDC) payment, industry officials have called on the government to see the sector through the prevailing world energy market volatility.

In its budget proposal, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) said it had time and again rang alarm bells regarding the outstanding payments of PDCs on fuel prices.

“The holdup has severely impacted the oil marketing and refining sector's cash flows and its ability to meet critical financial/working capital obligations,” the OCAC said.

“Despite various assurances, the government has not removed the subsidy on the prices of petroleum products, and at the current rates, based on the current international prices, the PDCs are expected to further increase in the coming days.”

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refining sector has been supporting the government since the fuel price freeze, despite multiple challenges, the OCAC said.

“However, the current subsidy levels and recovery mechanism have become unsustainable and need immediate rectification.”

OCAC stressed the government to immediately relieve the OMCs and refineries of the subsidy burden to allow their supply chain to function smoothly.

It said in case the government was not ready to withdraw subsidies, the following steps needed to be taken on urgent basis:

The PDC recovery cycle needs to be shortened from fortnightly to weekly basis, this will help in easing out the substantial cash flow and working capital constraints of the industry.

The PDC regime has burdened the industry with additional financial charges, current financial cost to the industry is approximately 1 percent; in order to manage this burden financial charges on PDC (1 percent of PDC rate) needs to be included in the price.

It also pleaded with the government to roll back the rate of minimum tax i.e., 0.75 percent to its previous level of 0.5 percent.

The OCAC drew the attention of the Finance Minister towards the levy of minimum tax under section 113 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (the Ordinance) on gross receipts in respect of OCAC’s member companies engaged.

Currently, minimum tax at the rate of 0.75 percent is applicable on gross turnover of OMCs under section 113 of the Ordinance read with Division IX of Part I of the First Schedule to the Ordinance.

“Petroleum products (high-speed diesel and motor spirit or petrol) and the margins thereon are fixed by the OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) through a pricing mechanism, which is duly approved by the government and cannot be changed unless approval of the relevant ministries of the Government is obtained,” the oil sector body said.

The OMCs purchase these petroleum products from local refineries and also import these fuels to supply them to outlets and to industrial and commercial consumers.

The selling prices of these products are determined by OGRA whilst the per liter margin to be retained by the companies, which is fixed by the government, is included in the sale price of the products.

The OMC’s margins have no connection with the level of price. In view of the above, while OMCs prepare their audited financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2017 on the basis of the gross value of petroleum products purchased/sold, the actual margin of the OMC from sale of petroleum products is the fixed margin as allowed by GoP.

“It needs to be appreciated that the said fixed margin covers all costs related to establishment, development and set-up of the business and running of the business including capital cost and financial costs,” OCAC said.

“Considering the above discussions in the previous paragraphs, on behalf of our member companies, we request that the following amendments be proposed in the Ordinance, vide the upcoming Finance Bill, 2022.”

The OCAC suggested that the amount received by OMCs by way of fixed margin should be taken as their actual turnover for the computation of minimum tax liability under section 113 of the Ordinance should be levied.

“The matter has been escalated by OCAC at various levels and on a number of occasions; however, after the futility of all our efforts, we are constrained to request your involvement on this matter,” OCAC urged the minister.

The oil sector body sought an opportunity to call on the finance minister and discuss the resolution of the matter at hand to provide the stakeholders an environment conducive to their growth.