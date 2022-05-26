TCP sees offers of $515.49-537/tonne in milling wheat tender

LAHORE: Pakistan has been offered almost twice the domestic price in an international tender for buying 500,000 tonnes of wheat, it is learnt on Wednesday.

In response to a global tender invited by Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on May 17, 2022, the country received the lowest offer of around $515/tonne, including Cost & Freight (C&F) for 500,000 tonnes of wheat. The bids submitted on or before May 25, 2022, were opened on Wednesday in presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

There has been a record upsurge in grain prices in the international market following Russia-Ukraine war. The surging wheat price in the global market is bound to affect domestic market in the country. Short by about three million tons of wheat this year over annual demand, the country has to make up shortfall by importing grain. “However, the offered wheat price is too high,” said an industry official.

The government has not yet taken decision about accepting highly inflated bid price as it is still weighing option to accept or reject the offer.

Presently, the price of wheat skyrocketed to over Rs2,600 per 40kg against the official price of Rs2,200. “Against the wheat support price, the one kg of grain cost Rs55 per kg while in comparison the imported wheat would cost consumer around Rs 104 per kg,” the official said.

According to tender documents, state-run Trading Corporation of Pakistan invited bids from import of wheat from the international suppliers for supply of 500,000 tonnes on C&F Karachi basis for shipments made during Jun-July, 2022.

As per the terms and conditions wheat to be supplied shall be strictly in accordance with the prescribed standards and specifications. Bids less than the quantity of 100,000 tonnes will not be accepted, and total quantity of wheat must reach the designated ports in Pakistan in accordance with the shipment schedule.

In order to speed up process and make it affordable to some extent, the federal government last week exempted the import of three million metric tons of wheat from duties, taxes, and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The government also decided to import two million tonnes of wheat on a government-to-government (G2G) basis, while the import of one million tonnes will be done through an international tendering process.

In the case of sanctions on Russia, the option of government-to-government deal may become infeasible, so the Trading Corporation of Pakistan will be allowed to import the entire quantity of three million through international tendering.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) informed the last Cabinet meeting that the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) had directed the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) to devise a plan for the import of 0.5 million tonnes of wheat to build strategic reserves and avoid untoward situations before the arrival of fresh produce.

It may be noted that the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) had fixed the wheat production target of 28.89 million tonnes for Rabi 2021-2022 season. Due to the less sowing area, abnormal heat wave, low fertilizer offtake and higher cost of production, the provinces could only produce 26.173 million tonnes of wheat.