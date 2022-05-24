People can’t be left at ‘mercy of miscreants'

LAHORE: PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday said that the people could not be left at the mercy of seditionist groups, which have already brought down mountains of poverty, inflation and unemployment on them. In a tweet, he said that Pakistan could not find its true destination without eradicating such saboteurs.

Earlier, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz consultative meeting was held at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's residence in Lahore on Monday and PMLN supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif attended it via video-link. Nawaz asked the government not to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, but take strict action against those who try to create unrest. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastgir, Malik Ahmed, Ataullah Tarar and Awais Leghari attended the crucial meeting. He asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the preparations made to deal with any unrest, likely to be caused by the proposed PTI long march. The minister said all preparations were complete and he would not allow anyone to create unrest or anarchy in the federal capital. The ex-PM also asked Shehbaz Sharif to get passed electoral reforms bill from the parliament at the earliest and take allies on board while making all decisions. He said the PMLN should share its plans to deal with the PTI long march with the allies at every stage. Insiders said Maryam Nawaz insisted on going for fresh elections to get new mandate instead of getting directions from someone else. Nawaz asked her to take the party decisions on her own. The meeting also discussed ongoing talks with the IMF.

Nawaz directed Shehbaz Sharif to present good federal budget and provide maximum relief to people in budgetary allocations. He said in case of failure of talks with the IMF, the government should make big decisions. He said allies should be taken into confidence on the long march as well as every other decision, and former president Asif Ali Zardari should be kept updated on all issues. Sources said Nawaz asked PM Shehbaz and Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz about the number game in Punjab. During the meeting, it was also decided that more public meetings would be held by the PMLN in major cities of Punjab.