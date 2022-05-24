Minister awards excelling cadets

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Senator Talha Mahmood on Monday visited the Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi and met with the faculty members and cadets.

“You should focus on your education to serve the country,” he said at a ceremony held at the premises of the college. The principal of the college, Tauqirul Islam, was also present. The federal minister said that youths were an asset to the county and educational institutions should focus on their education and character-building.

“You are the future of this country and would steer it out of the prevailing challenges,” Mahmood said. The students presented folk dances of the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Talha Mahmood gave away shields and certificates to cadets for best performance in various fields.