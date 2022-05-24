WSSP to speed up water connections registration

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday decided to speed up water connections registration and bill recovery process to strengthen financial self-sustainability.

The decision was taken at a monthly-review meeting held here with Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir in the chair.

The company decided to bring the unregistered consumers under the revenue net.Dr Nasir directed the officials to devise a multi-pronged strategy that would be put before the Board of Directors for approval.

To facilitate the consumers, Dr Nasir asked them to register a connection on payment of just a one-month bill. Besides, he asked them to offer relaxation to consumers in various forms to encourage them to pay their bills keeping in view consumers’ payment capacity.

“Consumers who have not got water connection should pay the waste collection bill,” he directed the zonal managers.The zonal managers were asked to verify addresses and those who are not receiving bills due to errors in addresses should be sorted out as soon as possible and ensure each and every consumer gets their bills on time.

On arrears collection, he directed the zonal managers to facilitate such consumers and present a list of habitual defaulters to raise their cases with the deputy commissioner’s office.To improve service delivery, all zonal managers were directed to review attendance mechanisms by installing biometric systems to ensure 100 per cent presence of field staff on duty.